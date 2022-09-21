Lions injury report: Ragnow, Oruwariye back at practice but Hutchinson, Swift sidelined

The first Detroit Lions injury report for Week 3 features some expected absences and an unfortunate update on a costly casualty from Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

First, the good news. Center Frank Ragnow practiced on Wednesday. He missed Week 2 with a toe injury and a lingering groin issue. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was also an active participant. The starting CB missed the win over Washington with a back injury.

Running back D’Andre Swift did not participate in the open portion of practice with his ankle injury. However, head coach Dan Campbell indicated before the session that Swift was doing much better than at this time last week, and also that Swift did work in the team’s walkthrough prior to the formal practice.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky was not at practice, and he will be out for at least a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and left guard Jonah Jackson sat out the practice. Hutchinson is dealing with what Campbell called a “Charley horse” suffered in the Week 2 game, while Jackson remains sidelined with a finger injury.

