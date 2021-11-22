Lions injury report: Jared Goff listed as limited, 5 players out in 1st Week 12 practice

The short work week in between Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns and the Thanksgiving matinee against the Chicago Bears forced the Detroit Lions to do just a walkthrough practice session on Monday. From the walkthrough, the Lions provided an estimated injury status report on several players.

Five players were deemed as not able to practice. Three of them are starters. Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a concussion in Cleveland and figures to be out for Thursday’s game. Outside linebacker Trey Flowers is still sidelined with a knee issue that also kept him out of Week 10, while nickel CB AJ Parker is idled with an ankle injury. Top reserve offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) and defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (groin) were also deemed out.

Three players who missed Sunday’s loss were all designated as limited in practice. None is more critical here than quarterback Jared Goff. After the Browns game, coach Dan Campbell indicated that if Goff’s oblique injury allows him to play, Goff will indeed return to the starting QB position.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) were also listed as questionable. They were both inactive for Week 11.

