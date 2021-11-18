Lions injury report: Jared Goff, Taylor Decker both miss practice

Thursday’s injury report from Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park is not a positive one. Starting left tackle Taylor Decker was among four Lions who did not participate in the practice session.

Decker sat out for undisclosed reasons. He has played just one game this year, looking pretty good in his Week 10 return from a nasty finger injury that required multiple pins to be inserted.

Joining Decker on the sidelines for Thursday’s practice were starting QB Jared Goff (oblique), starting OLB Trey Flowers (knee) and rookie RB Jermar Jefferson (knee). CB Mark Gilbert was out with an illness.

In better news, reserve OT Matt Nelson was back after missing Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury that forced him out of Sunday’s tie with the Steelers. Nelson played 18 snaps as an extra offensive tackle and did quite well.

Other Lions who were listed with limited status:

RB D’Andre Swift

S Tracy Walker

RB Jamaal Williams

Two players were full participants but still listed with injuries: CB Jerry Jacobs and OLB Austin Bryant.