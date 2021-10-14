Lions injury report: Jamaal Williams sits out, 3 others return to action

The Lions practice injury report changed quite a bit from Wednesday to Thursday in advance of the Week 6 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Jamaal Williams did not practice on Thursday. He was listed with both a hip injury and an illness designation. Williams was limited in Wednesday’s session.

Three Lions who were out on Wednesday returned to practice as limited participants. Defensive end Trey Flowers (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (hip) all came back. They joined fellow limited participants LG Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

Cornerback and return man Corey Ballentine remains out from both practices with a hamstring issue.

The final injury report for Sunday’s game comes out after Friday’s practice in Allen Park.