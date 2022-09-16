Lions injury report again features several key Detroit players

Thursday’s injury report following the latest Detroit Lions practice in advance of Sunday’s matchup with Washington was once again crowded with key players.

Three players were still out, though left tackle Taylor Decker (calf) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) each upticked from out to limited from Wednesday to Thursday. Left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) joined center Frank Ragnow (groin) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) in sitting out with injuries.

Starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye tweaked his back and is now listed as limited. He joined safety Ifeatu Melifonwu as Lions from the secondary with that status. The best news on the report was linebacker Julian Okwara being a full participant for the second straight day, a status he has not attained since before the first preseason game.

Swift remains ebulliently optimistic he will play in Sunday’s game.

After missing his 2nd straight practice today (ankle), #Lions RB D’Andre Swift tells ESPN, “I’m alright.” Swift says he’ll “most definitely” be ready to go for Week 2 vs. Washington. He’s often being contacted by fantasy football lovers but says he doesn’t “pay no mind to it.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 15, 2022

