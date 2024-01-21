Lions injury update: Jonah Jackson OUT, Frank Ragnow back in the lineup

The Lions suffered a couple of significant offensive line injuries in the first half of the NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Left guard JOnah Jackson left the game midway through the first half with a knee injury. Jackson was initially listed as questionable to return, but coming out of halftime, the Lions ruled him out for the rest of the game.

All-Pro center Frank Ragnow also departed the game after getting rolled up on from behind on a second-quarter play. Thankfully Ragnow’s injury looked worse than it actually was, as No. 77 returned to action on the subsequent Lions drive and also played in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire