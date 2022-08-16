Lions injury update: Jason Cabinda, Levi Onwuzurike both out for at least another week

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed a wide range of topics in his press conference from Allen Park on Monday. One of the more downbeat notes came when coach Campbell was asked about the injury status of two players.

When Campbell was asked about fullback Jason Cabinda, he quickly ruled him out not just for this week’s preseason game with the Indianapolis Colts, but also stated it’s “highly unlikely” we see Cabinda in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 28th.

Cabinda is on the PUP list with an injury that Campbell describes as “ankles,” without specifying exactly what is wrong with them.

The next player Campbell was asked about was second-year DL Levi Onwuzurike, who has not practiced in two weeks since aggravating his preexisting back/hip injury. It’s the same malady that washed out much of his rookie season.

Campbell was not optimistic that Onwuzurike, who is not on the PUP or NFI list, will be ready for the Steelers game in two weeks.

“Same thing, he’s – we’re going a number of guys back this week who we know won’t be ready to practice and just continue to treat them, get them ready, and see if we can get them going for Pittsburgh next week or that week of practice,” Campbell said, referencing Onwuzurike. “So, they all kind of fall under the same bucket, I don’t really have a timeline on him.”

Onwuzurike’s absence has been exacerbated because this year’s second-round pick, Josh Paschal, is on the PUP list as he efforts a return from a leg injury that prematurely ended his senior season at Kentucky.

