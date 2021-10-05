Lions injury update: Don’t expect Taylor Decker or Frank Ragnow in Week 5

It suer appears as if the Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 without their top two offensive linemen. Regular left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow are not expected to play on Sunday.

While it’s too early to officially rule out either player, coach Dan Campbell certainly cast a negative tone about the potential availability of the team’s top two linemen.

Decker remains on injured reserve with an injury to his left index finger. He has yet to play in 2021 after getting hurt in the days leading into Week 1. The team has been relatively quiet on his status, but Campbell offered this blunt assessment on Decker on Monday,

“I think it’s highly unlikely.”

Ragnow injured his toe during the Week 4 loss in Chicago. Campbell said this of Ragnow’s status,

“He’s got, basically, a version of turf toe right now is what he’s got. We’ll know a lot more this afternoon with him. I would say he’s probably going to be out, though.”

Rookie Penei Sewell continues to start in place of Decker at left tackle, with Matt Nelson taking over Sewell’s normal spot on the right side. Evan Brown finished the Bears game at center after Ragnow’s departure.

Related