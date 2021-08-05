Lions injury update: Dan Campbell provides info on several wounded players

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell devoted some of his pre-practice press conference on Thursday morning to update the status of several injured Lions players.

First off, offensive lineman Evan Brown is being activated from the non-football injury list. Brown was placed on the list last week and has not participated in training camp.

Second-year pass rusher Julian Okwara “got a bit of a bruise, a contusion on his ribs”, according to Campbell. The head coach quickly added “he should be fine” and he expects Okwara to be back at practice on Friday.

Defensive end Michael Brockers is getting the veteran treatment.

“We’re just trying to be smart with (Brockers), Campbell said. “He’s a 10-year vet, he’s slugged it out for a long time now and we kind of know what he can do, so we’re just trying to be smart. He’ll get his reps but we kind of know what he is.”

On running back D’Andre Swift, Campbell also downplayed any real worries about any lasting injury.

“Swiftie, he’s good,” Campbell said of his starting RB. “He’s bound pretty tight and he runs hot. We’re trying to get him a load and then back down. We’re kind of working him in. We just want to make sure we’re being smart with him but get him his work. He’s had kind of a bit of a tight groin … he’s getting better, he feels better.”

Tyrell Crosby, slated to be the team’s swing tackle after starting along the offensive line last season, is idled with a hamstring injury.

“He got a hammy,” Campbell said as he grabbed his own hamstring for emphasis. “It looks like a Grade 1 so he’s going to be down a little bit.”

Campbell indicated that Matt Nelson will get the bulk of Crosby’s action and that the team is pleased with the progress of Nelson, who is also getting reps at guard.

On undrafted rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who has been impressive throughout camp, Campbell explained it’s a minor thing. “He got stepped on”, Campbell said of Jacobs’ injured thigh. Jacobs will be a full participant and has no issues beyond the cleat contusion on his thigh.