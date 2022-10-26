Lions injury update: D’Andre Swift back as a full participant to start Week 8

The first practice session of Week 8 at the Detroit Lions training facility saw several players still sitting out with injuries, but there was one prominent name returning to full speed.

Running back D’Andre Swift was listed as a full participant in the first practice leading into Sunday’s home matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Swift has missed the last three games with ankle and shoulder injuries.

It was a very welcomed return, what with nine players sitting out with various injuries. Most notable from that idled group are TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), S DeShon Elliott and LG Jonah Jackson (neck).

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a limited participant, a requisite step to get cleared from concussion protocol. Team doctors concluded during the Cowboys game that St. Brown did not suffer a brain injury but he was placed into the protocol anyway by the independent neurologist at the stadium. If St. Brown has no complications from his limited work today, he should be cleared from the protocol on Thursday and be ready to play Sunday.

The full Wednesday injury report from the Lions:

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire