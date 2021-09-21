Lions injury update: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu suffers ‘a bad one’

An already thin Detroit Lions cornerback group just took another significant hit. Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu left Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with a lower body injury, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not sound optimistic about the prognosis after the game.

“Yeah it’s a bad one,” Campbell said. “Looks like he will be out for a little bit.”

Melifonwu got the start in Green Bay due to top CB Jeff Okudah going on I.R. after tearing his Achilles in Week 1. He came up lame after attempting to break up an Aaron Rodgers pass to Davante Adams in the third quarter of Monday night’s game in rainy Green Bay.

He was replaced in the lineup by Bobby Price, a second-year player who was a safety until early August.