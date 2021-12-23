Lions injury update: CB Amani Oruwariye still sidelined

The Detroit Lions could be without their top cornerback when traveling to Atlanta to face Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 16. Amani Oruwariye was missing from Detroit’s practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Oruwariye, who leads the Lions with six interceptions and is also fourth in solo tackles on the team, has a thumb injury that could keep him out of Sunday’s game. He was one of two Lions defenders to miss both days of practice this week. Reserve LB Josh Woods (neck) has also not practiced.

Seven other Lions were limited in Thursday’s session in Allen Park:

LG Jonah Jackson (back)

WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

DE Michael Brockers (knee)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

OLB Julian Okwara (ankle)

WR Josh Reynolds (thigh)

Okwara’s status represents an upgrade, as the reserve pass rusher was out on Wednesday.

The injury report does not include the players who are idled due to COVID-19 protocols. That list unfortunately still includes starting QB Jared Goff. Wide receiver Trinity Benson joined the reserve/COVID-19 list as well after testing positive on Thursday.

