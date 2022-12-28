Lions injury update: 6 miss practice to start Week 16 as the illness bug strikes Detroit again

Preparations for the Week 17 showdown with the Chicago Bears began on Wednesday for the Detroit Lions. The Lions kicked off the practice week without six players and another one limited in the session.

Three of the players were listed with illness designations. WR Josh Reynolds and OL Logan Stenberg were out, while FB Jason Cabinda was back in full action after missing all of last week with the illness bug that has been going around the locker room for the last few weeks.

The Lions reported both starting safeties out. DeShon Elliott continues to sit with a shoulder injury, while rookie Kerby Joseph is out with a back issue. Elliott did not practice or play at all in Week 16.

Center Frank Ragnow, as is customary, sat out the first practice of the week with his ongoing foot injury. Reserve LB and special team ace Josh Woods was sidelined with a biceps injury.

In an upgrade from last week, reserve OL Kayode Awosika was a limited participant with his ankle issue. Awosika has been out since Week 13.

