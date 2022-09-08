Lions injury update: 3 players return to practice but Ragnow, Kraemer sit out

Thursday’s practice participation report from the Detroit Lions offered some good news and some troubling news.

First, the bad…

Starting center Frank Ragnow was downgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday. He sat out the entire Thursday practice session with a groin injury.

Projected starting right guard Tommy Kraemer also missed the entire practice. Kraemer is listed with a back injury and has not been active in practice since regular starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on IR on Monday, also with a back injury.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike was the third Lions player to miss practice. It’s been over a month since the second-year DT has taken the field after aggravating a long-term back and hip injury on the first day of padded practices in training camp.

Now for the better news!

Three players who were on the injury list from Wednesday were full participants on Thursday. Kicker Austin Seibert, DL John Cominsky and LB Chris Board all returned to unlimited action.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and DE Julian Okwara were each limited in Thursday’s practice. Both are coming off hamstring injuries that kept them out for the past few weeks.

The Lions have one more practice on Friday before declaring the final injury status for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

