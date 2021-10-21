Lions inducting Chris Spielman into Pride of the Lions

The Lions are inducting former linebacker Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions, the team announced Thursday. The induction will happen during halftime of the Lions’ homecoming game Oct. 31 against the Eagles.

Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in franchise history.

“The Detroit Lions could not be prouder of Chris Spielman’s accomplishments on the field and in the community,” Rod Wood, Lions team president and CEO, said in a statement. “He was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history. We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend.”

The Lions have 18 members featured on Pride of the Lions, which was first unveiled in 2009. Defensive tackle Roger Brown, defensive tackle Alex Karras and receiver Herman Moore were most recently inducted in 2018. Other members are cornerback Lem Barney, safety Jack Christiansen, quarterback Dutch Clark, offensive lineman Lou Creekmur, kicker Jason Hanson, cornerback Dick “Night Train” Lane, safety Yale Lary, quarterback Bobby Layne, cornerback Dick LeBeau, running back Barry Sanders, tight end Charlie Sanders, linebacker Joe Schmidt, offensive guard Dick Stanfel, running back Doak Walker and offensive lineman Alex Wojciechowicz.

“Anytime you are recognized for an individual award, as a part of a team-oriented pursuit, your immediate thoughts go to your family, teammates, coaches and all of the people in the organization,” Spielman said in a statement. “My time as a player was defined by these great relationships I forged, and I realize that they are the biggest reason for any success I may have had. It truly was an honor to represent Lions fans around the world, the city of Detroit and every Lions player past, present and future for eight great seasons. I was and always will be a part of One Pride.”

