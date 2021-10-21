Lions to induct Chris Spielman into Pride of the Lions

Chris Spielman has long been regarded as one of the all-time greats in Detroit Lions franchise history. And now Spielman will be honored as such.

The Lions announced on Thursday that Spielman, who played linebacker for the team from 1988-1995, will be inducted into the team’s Pride of the Lions ring of honor. The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Week 8 game in Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Halloween.

The Pride of the Lions is a prominent display inside Ford Field that honors the legends of the franchise. And Spielman is certainly worthy of that status.

“The Detroit Lions could not be prouder of Chris Spielman’s accomplishments on the field and in the community. He was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood in a statement. “We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend.”

Spielman was a 4-time Pro Bowler who led the Lions in tackles in each of his eight seasons in Detroit. He is the all-time franchise leader in tackles. Spielman’s hard-nosed style of play was a perfect fit for Detroit during the most successful era of Lions football in the Super Bowl era. He will be the 19th member of the Pride of the Lions, a group that also includes Barry Sanders, Lem Barney, Dick Lane, Jack Christiansen, Dick Lebeau and Jason Hanson.

He rejoined the Lions in 2020 as a special advisor to ownership, and Spielman is a fixture on the practice fields with GM Brad Holmes and coach Campbell, often paying extra attention to the linebackers.