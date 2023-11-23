Lions inactives for Week 12 vs. Packers: Healthy scratches provide roster clues

The Thanksgiving game in Ford Field features a Lions team that enters the Week 12 contest with just one player ruled out for an injury. In fact, left guard Jonah Jackson (wrist) was the only Detroit player with any injury designation at all.

That means the weekly inactive list is full of healthy scratches. And healthy scratches mean we get a glimpse of the pecking order of the bottom of the Lions roster.

We got an early idea when the Lions elevated DT Quinton Bohanna and OL Michael Schofield from the practice squad. After adding them into the mix, the Lions made the following players inactive:

LG Jonah Jackson (injured)

OLB Julian Okwara

DT Isaiah Buggs

DT Brodric Martin

WR Antoine Green

CB Steven Gilmore

LB Trevor Nowaske

The notable players here are the veterans, Buggs and Okwara. Being inactive while healthy is an indication that they are at the bottom of the depth chart at their positions. With both of them pending free agents, it could very well be seen as a sign that neither is long for Detroit.

