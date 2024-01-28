Lions inactives for the NFC Championship game: James Houston will play

James Houston is active for the NFC Championship game. No sense in burying the lead story.

For the first time since breaking his ankle in Week 2, Lions EDGE James Houston is active for a game. He is poised to take the field for Detroit in San Francisco against the 49ers.

The Lions had two players previously ruled out on the final injury list with injuries in left guard Jonah Jackson and wide receiver/return specialist Kalif Raymond. Third-string QB Hendon Hooker is also inactive but listed as the emergency QB option. Hooker was questionable with a tooth malady.

The healthy scratches feature several of the usual suspects:

CB Steven Gilmore

DT Brodric Martin

S Tracy Walker

EDGE Charles Harris

