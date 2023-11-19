Lions inactives: Defensive line healthy scratches raise an eyebrow
The Detroit Lions inactive player list for the Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears raises an eyebrow along the defensive line.
Two recent Day 2 draft picks, Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin, are inactive for the game as healthy scratches. With Isaiah Buggs ruled out with an illness, it figured to be a good opportunity for one of them. They are sitting out while the Lions will play practice squad promotion Quinton Bohanna at defensive tackle instead. It will be Bohanna’s debut in a Lions uniform.
The other Lions inactives:
CB Steven Gilmore
LG Jonah Jackson (injury)