Lions inactive players for Week 9 vs. Packers: Healthy scratches on the DL

There aren’t many surprises in the Detroit Lions inactive player list for the Week 9 visit from the Green Bay Packers. With four players already ruled out due to injuries and another one listed as doubtful, the list was almost complete before the 11:30 a.m. deadline on Sunday.

The player listed as doubtful on the final injury report was WR Josh Reynolds, and he is indeed out. He joins CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, OT Matt Nelson and CB AJ Parker as those missing the game due to injuries.

Two defensive linemen are healthy scratches. DT Michael Brockers sits for another week, while DE Austin Bryant is down after playing quite a bit in Week 8.

#GBvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/HKra9cX7qY — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

