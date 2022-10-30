Lions inactive players for Week 8 vs. Dolphins: Swift, St. Brown are active

This week’s inactive player list for the Detroit Lions against the Miami Dolphins was a pretty easy one for head coach Dan Campbell to jot down on gameday.

With six players ruled out on Friday’s final injury report, it wasn’t difficult to come up with the inactive players for Detroit. Five of them are on the defensive side of the ball, including three regular starters.

S DeShon Elliott

DE Charles Harris

CB Mike Hughes

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

OT Matt Nelson

They’re joined by veteran DL Michael Brockers, who is a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

The Lions elevated two wide receivers from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Maurice Alexander and Stanley Berryhill will each be active for the game.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire