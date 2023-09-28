Lions inactive players for Week 4 vs. Packers

The Lions will face the Packers in Green Bay without starting safety Kwrby Joseph. The second-year safety is one of the team’s inactive players for Week 4.

Joseph was questionable with a hip injury. He is joined on the inactive list by CB Emmanuel Moseley, who was ruled out earlier in the day from making his Lions debut.

Starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai and fullback Jason Cabinda were previously ruled out with injuries.

Also on the inactive list:

Rookie DT Brodric Martin

RB Zonovan Knight

