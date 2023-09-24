Lions inactive players for Week 3 vs. Falcons

There wasn’t much drama for head coach Dan Campbell in choosing the inactive players for his Lions against the Atlanta Falcons. The team released the inactive players for Week 3 and it was more like an injury list than an inactives list.

This week’s list was very predictable thanks to injuries around the Detroit roster. With four players already ruled out on the final injury report and another listed as doubtful, there was little doubt who would appear.

Offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out with their injuries. On defense, safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley were also shelved for the Falcons game on Friday’s final injury report. Running back David Montgomery was initially listed as doubtful, and he was also known to be ruled out earlier on Sunday.

The only healthy scratch is rookie defensive tackle Brodric Martin, who has been inactive all three weeks. Isaiah Buggs will play after being inactive for the first two games.

