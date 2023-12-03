Lions inactive players for Week 13

This week’s inactive player list for the Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints is now out.

The only player who was ruled out for injury was linebacker Alex Anzalone. The former Saints LB did not make the trip to face his former team as he deals with both a hand injury and the birth of his daughter.

For the third week in a row, practice squad elevation Quinton Bohanna will play over two defensive tackles on the active 53-man roster. Brodric Martin and Isaiah Buggs are inactive once again. It appears veteran Bruce Irvin bumps Julian Okwara from the lineup, too.

The full inactive player list:

LB Alex Anzalone

DT Isaiah Buggs

CB Steven Gilmore

DT Brodric Martin

EDGE Julian Okwara

DL Leevi Onwuzurike

