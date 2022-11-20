Lions inactive players for Week 11 vs. Giants

Injuries continue to be the primary force in shaping the Detroit Lions inactive player list. Even though the team is in relatively healthier shape than earlier in the season as they approach kickoff with the Giants in Week 11, head coach Dan Campbell still had to do some shuffling thanks to the walking wounded.

Three players were ruled out with injuries before the game-time decisions. Defensive ends Charles Harris and Josh Paschal were deemed out on Friday in the final injury report of the week. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds joined them on Saturday, ruled out with his knee injury after initially being questionable for the game.

The other players who will not suit up for the Lions on Sunday in New York:

OT Matt Nelson

CB Chase Lucas

#DETvsNYG inactives presented by Henry Ford Health

