Lions inactive players vs. Vikings: D’Andre Swift, Jalen Reeves-Maybin among the list

There weren’t many surprises on the Detroit Lions’ inactive player list for the Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. With four players already ruled out due to injuries, it was a pretty easy one to predict.

The primary names are running back D’Andre Swift and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who starts on defense and also is a critical piece on special teams. Both were ruled out with injuries during the team’s final injury report for the week.

The Lions are keeping just two QBs active for this game with David Blough a healthy scratch. He has not played this season.

Reserve tackle Matt Nelson is battling an ankle injury that will keep him out. He was quite effective as an extra blocker when he was healthy.

