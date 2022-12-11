Lions inactive players vs. Vikings: Evan Brown and Will Harris both out

Ford Field will be rocking for Sunday’s visit from the Minnesota Vikings. The Detroit Lions are in pretty good shape health-wise, but there are still some players who are inactive for Week 14 due to injuries.

Two players were ruled out on Friday with injuries: Guard Kayode Awosika and linebacker Derrick Barnes. Cornerback Chase Lucas was also ruled out at that time, but he has since been placed on injured reserve with his injured ankle. Evan Brown, the nominal starting right guard, is also sitting out after being listed as doubtful. Cornerback Will Harris was questionable with an injury and he too is out.

The other inactives are healthy scratches:

DL Michael Brockers

DE Austin Bryant

WR Tom Kennedy

