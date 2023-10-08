Lions inactive players vs. Panthers includes two healthy scratches on the DL

The inactive player list for the Detroit Lions in Week 5 is mostly filled with injured players. As expected, defensive back Brain Branch, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are all inactive due to injuries.

Tight end James Mitchell is also inactive with an injury after being listed as doubtful in Friday’s final injury report. That leaves two other spots for the Lions to declare inactive players. Both are defensive linemen who are healthy scratches.

For the fifth straight week, third-round rookie D Brodric Martin is inactive. He’s joined in Week 5 by Levi Onwuzurike, who has seen his playing time decline since participating in 22 reps in Week 1. Onwuzurike doesn’t typically play on special teams, which makes it easier to deactivate him for the week.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire