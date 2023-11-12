Lions inactive players vs. Chargers: DPJ and Brodric Martin will not play

Lions fans hoping to catch new wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones in a Detroit uniform will have to wait a little longer. Peoples-Jones is one of the inactive players for the Lions in the Week 10 matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

“DPJ” was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns at the trade deadline, but he’s dealing with a rib injury that will keep him on the sideline for at least another week.

He’s joined on the inactive list by guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and DL Levi Onwuzurike as players who appeared on the final injury report as questionable or worse.

There are three healthy scratches, all rookies. Third-round DT Brodric Martin is back to inactive after getting his first action in the Week 8 win over the Raiders. Undrafted rookies Steven Gilmore and Trevor Nowaske are also inactive.

