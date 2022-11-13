Lions inactive players vs. Bears: Malcolm Rodriguez will not play
The Detroit Lions inactive player list for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears didn’t have many surprises. But the one notable name who won’t play is a big one.
Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will miss the game with his elbow injury. Rodriguez was listed as questionable for the game after hyperextending the elbow in the Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers.
The other players sitting out are all generally expected:
DE Michael Brockers
DE Austin Bryant
CB Chase Lucas
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
OT Matt Nelson
WR Josh Reynolds
Reynolds was ruled out on Friday’s final injury report. Lucas, Nelson and Melifonwu were all questionable on that report.