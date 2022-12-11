Lions ice win over Vikings with pass to man-in-motion, OL Penei Sewell

Dan Campbell has changed the culture in Detroit. He’s also rewritten the playbook.

On Sunday in an NFC North clash with the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell sent offensive lineman Penei Sewell in motion when the Lions needed a play to basically seal the victory.

Not only did the 6-foot-5, 335-pound Sewell execute moving before the snap perfectly, but he also caught a pass from Jared Goff for a first down.

That’s a gutsy call and it enabled the Lions — who were actually favored against the 10-2 Vikings — to savor a 34-23 victory.

Sewell did not have any receptions in college at Oregon but he had one rushing attempt for a yard in 2019.

Earlier, the Lions followed Campbell’s orders and executed a fake punt that produced a first down when C.J. Moore took off for 42 yards.

