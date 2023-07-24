The Lions hosted QB Teddy Bridgewater on a visit

The Detroit Lions had another quarterback in Allen Park on Monday, but he wasn’t in uniform. Per the league’s transaction Wire, the Lions hosted free agent veteran Teddy Brodgewater on a visit.

Earlier this offseason, the Lions showed interest in Bridgewater. Numerous reports indicated Detroit made the 30-year-old an offer, but the two sides never came to an agreement.

Since that time, Detroit selected QB Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. The team also signed UDFA Adrian Martinez. Veteran Nate Sudfeld is the current backup to starter Jared Goff.

Bridgewater went 0-2 as a starter for the Dolphins in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire