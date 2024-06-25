Lions to host six training camp practices open to public in 2024

The Lions will host several opportunities for fans to see the club practice later this summer.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that the club will have six open training camp practices, with another three sessions exclusively for Lions Loyal members.

The first practice for Lions Loyal members is set for Saturday, July 27 and the first session open to the public is on Monday, July 29.

While training camp practices are free to attend, fans will need to register for a ticket on the Lions’ website. Registration is limited to four tickets per person. Sign-ups will begin on July 16.

Members of the Lions Loyal program will receive separate information on how to claim their training camp tickets starting on July 9.