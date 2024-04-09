Lions host local pro day for NFL draft prospects
The Detroit Lions hosted their annual pro day for locally based NFL draft prospects on Tuesday. Over 20 players took advantage of the workout opportunity.
The local pro day primarily featured players from nearby colleges, with many prospects from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Michigan State. They were joined by prospects with Detroit roots as well, including players from UCLA, LSU and Texas A&M.
These players and their participation do not count against the Lions limit of 30 official pre-draft visits.
The attendees, with the local colleges followed by the local prospects who played collegiately outside of the regional area:
Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan
Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
Judge Culpepper, DT, Toledo
Hamze El-Zayat, WR, Eastern Michigan
Jaylen Harrell, LB, Michigan
Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan
Chase Kline, LB, Eastern Michigan
Tanner Knue, WR, Eastern Michigan
Chris McDonald, CB, Toledo
Tre Mosley, LB, Michigan State
Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Jordan Anderson, S, UCLA
Theo Day, QB, Northern Iowa
Josh DeBerry, CB, Texas A&M
James Ester, DT, Northern Illinois
Kalon Gervin, CB, Kansas
Ovie Oghoufo, DL, LSU
Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Reggie Pearson, S, Oklahoma
Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn