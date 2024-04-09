Advertisement

Lions host local pro day for NFL draft prospects

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The Detroit Lions hosted their annual pro day for locally based NFL draft prospects on Tuesday. Over 20 players took advantage of the workout opportunity.

The local pro day primarily featured players from nearby colleges, with many prospects from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Michigan State. They were joined by prospects with Detroit roots as well, including players from UCLA, LSU and Texas A&M.

These players and their participation do not count against the Lions limit of 30 official pre-draft visits.

The attendees, with the local colleges followed by the local prospects who played collegiately outside of the regional area:

  • Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan

  • Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

  • Judge Culpepper, DT, Toledo

  • Hamze El-Zayat, WR, Eastern Michigan

  • Jaylen Harrell, LB, Michigan

  • Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan

  • Chase Kline, LB, Eastern Michigan

  • Tanner Knue, WR, Eastern Michigan

  • Chris McDonald, CB, Toledo

  • Tre Mosley, LB, Michigan State

  • Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

  • Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

  • Jordan Anderson, S, UCLA

  • Theo Day, QB, Northern Iowa

  • Josh DeBerry, CB, Texas A&M

  • James Ester, DT, Northern Illinois

  • Kalon Gervin, CB, Kansas

  • Ovie Oghoufo, DL, LSU

  • Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

  • Reggie Pearson, S, Oklahoma

  • Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

  • Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

