Lions host local pro day for NFL draft prospects

The Detroit Lions hosted their annual pro day for locally based NFL draft prospects on Tuesday. Over 20 players took advantage of the workout opportunity.

The local pro day primarily featured players from nearby colleges, with many prospects from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Michigan State. They were joined by prospects with Detroit roots as well, including players from UCLA, LSU and Texas A&M.

These players and their participation do not count against the Lions limit of 30 official pre-draft visits.

The attendees, with the local colleges followed by the local prospects who played collegiately outside of the regional area:

Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan

Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

Judge Culpepper, DT, Toledo

Hamze El-Zayat, WR, Eastern Michigan

Jaylen Harrell, LB, Michigan

Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan

Chase Kline, LB, Eastern Michigan

Tanner Knue, WR, Eastern Michigan

Chris McDonald, CB, Toledo

Tre Mosley, LB, Michigan State

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Jordan Anderson, S, UCLA

Theo Day, QB, Northern Iowa

Josh DeBerry, CB, Texas A&M

James Ester, DT, Northern Illinois

Kalon Gervin, CB, Kansas

Ovie Oghoufo, DL, LSU

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Reggie Pearson, S, Oklahoma

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire