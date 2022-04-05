Lions will host Georgia LB Nakobe Dean on pre-draft visit

One of the more popular 2022 NFL draft prospects amongst the Detroit Lions fan base will be making a visit with the team. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean is set to have a pre-draft visit with the Lions.

Dean’s pending visit was first reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network. No exact date has been set yet.

The Lions know Dean’s game well. Detroit LB coach Kelvin Sheppard ran the linebacker drills at the Bulldogs’ pro day last month. Dean has not worked out other than positional drills at either the pro day or the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, where the Lions also met with Dean.

Along with his lack of size, the incomplete athletic evaluation leaves Dean’s draft stock difficult to ascertain. In the last projection from Draft Wire, Dean came off the board at No. 35 overall — one pick after Detroit’s selection in the second round. But in the most recent mock from PFF, Dean was the No. 7 overall pick.

