Lions host free agent TE Darren Fells for possible return to Detroit

Former Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells is heading to Detroit to visit with his old team as a free agent. And per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Fells is “exploring a return to Detroit”.

Fells played for the Lions in 2017, starting 13 games and hauling in 17 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He was the team’s primary blocking tight end and a solid red zone threat. The old regime in Detroit let him walk after the one season and it proved a bad decision.

Fells spent one solid season in the same role in Cleveland before heading to Houston and blossoming. In two seasons with the Texans, Fells caught 55 passes for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns while continuing to be one of the league’s better blockers at his position.

Now 35, he would fit in the role of the No. 2/No. 3 tight end behind emerging standout T.J Hockenson. The Lions recently released Hunter Bryant and have an opening on the depth chart. Detroit could sign Fells without worrying about any impact on potential compensatory draft choices.