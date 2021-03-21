Lions will host free agent DB Damontae Kazee on a visit

The first wave of free agency has subsided with a lot of activity around the league. Thus far the Detroit Lions have been fairly quiet, but they could get more active in the coming waves.

One player the Lions could be targeting is former Atlanta Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee. Per Josina Anderson, Kazee will visit with the Lions in Allen Park in the coming days.

Kazee was a productive starting safety for the Falcons in 2018-2019 and led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 with seven. He was limited to just four games in 2020 after tearing his Achilles.

Kazee primarily plays safety but also has the ability to slide up and play slot corner. He played outside CB in college but doesn’t have the size to handle that in the NFL, as the Falcons found out. He’s been a safety noted for making plays on the ball but not necessarily his sure tackling in his four seasons in Atlanta.