Lions host DT Malcom Brown on a visit

With the unsavory development on the Levi Onwuzurike injury front, the Detroit Lions have gone looking for outside help along the defensive line. The team held a visit with free agent DT Malcom Brown on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN was the first to report it, and a local source confirmed the visit to Lions Wire. There was no immediate word on if Brown would sign with Detroit.

Brown was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The 2015 first-round pick out of Texas spent his first four years with the New England Patriots before signing with the New Orleans Saints. In his time in New Orleans, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and head coach Dan Campbell were both on the Saints staff. Brown had a career-high 57 tackles in 2021 in his one year in Jacksonville, also bagging two sacks and one PD.

At 320 pounds, Brown is more of a traditional nose tackle. But with the injury issues plaguing Onwuzurike and second-round pick Josh Paschal, overall depth remains an issue all over the interior defensive line.

