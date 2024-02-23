Lions will host CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers on a pre-draft visit

It’s not even time for the NFL Scouting Combine yet, but one of the Detroit Lions’ pre-draft official visits is already known.

Per Aaron Wilson, Canadian cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers will be one of the Lions’ 30 pre-draft visits. Stiggers is an unusual case as a prospect who did not play college football but jumped straight into the Canadian Football League. He remains draft-eligible and will be taking visits like a normal draft prospect.

Stiggers won the CFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award while playing for the Toronto Argonauts. He participated in the Shrine Bowl in January and showed enough to merit draft consideration, though he was not invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

