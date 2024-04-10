Lions host Alabama CB on a pre-draft visit

The Detroit Lions hosted one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft on a pre-draft visit on Wednesday. Alabama CB Terrion Arnold was at the team’s training facility in Allen Park to meet with the team.

Arnold is generally projected to be off the board well before the Lions have their first pick at No. 29 overall, but the appeal to Detroit is obvious with Arnold. He’s a smart, physical defender adept at man coverage with good length and exceptional coverage instincts.

Arnold posted a couple of shots inside the Lions locker room to his Instagram story, representing his former Alabama teammates Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.

Arnold is the sixth cornerback known to make an official pre-draft visit with the Lions in this draft season, per Lions Wire’s Russ Brown.

• Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri

• Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

• Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

• Qwan’tez Stiggers, Toronto (CFL)

• Andru Phillips, Kentucky

• Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Selecting Arnold would almost certainly require a trade up into the teens. Could that be what GM Brad Holmes is cooking?

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire