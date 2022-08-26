The Lions are starting to look ahead to which of their injured players will be able to make it back for their Week 1 game against the Eagles.

Linebacker Julian Okwara and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike are both on that list, but one is closer to getting on the field than the other. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday that Onwuzurike’s recovery from back and hip issues has been moving “at a snail’s pace,” but Friday’s press conference brought more optimistic news about Okwara coming back from his undisclosed injury.

“We’re hoping for Philly. He’s probably got the best shot of all of them to be back,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Okwara had five sacks for the Lions last season and his practice participation over the next couple of weeks should provide a good hint about whether he’ll be on hand to get after Jalen Hurts.

Lions hope to have Julian Okwara back for opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk