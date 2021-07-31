First-year Lions coach Dan Campbell has spent the last five seasons as an assistant on the Saints’ staff, and that gave him plenty of ideas for how to use his running backs.

Campbell said he envisions D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams being similar to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram when they were teammates on the Saints, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“That’s my vision of this 1-2 punch,” Campbell said. “That’s how I see Jamaal Williams for us, for Detroit. He’s high energy, he’s a bit of a hammer and I think he’s a guy your team can feed off of a little bit. I said that when we signed him. That was always what Mark was for [the Saints] and Latavius Murray when Mark left us. That’s what Jamaal is.”

The Saints, of course, also had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, while the Lions have Jared Goff. Success running the ball tends to flow from success passing the ball, which means running back is far from the biggest concern for the Lions this season.

Lions hope to use D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams like Saints used Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram originally appeared on Pro Football Talk