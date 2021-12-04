The Lions will honor Oxford High School shooting victims on Sunday

Tragedy struck the Detroit area this week with the mass shooting at Oxford High School. Four Oxford students were killed by a classmate, with eight other people also shot in Monday’s rampage.

The Detroit Lions will pay their respect to the victims of the horrific incident. During Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions will wear special decals on their helmets and hold a moment of silence before the kickoff at Ford Field.

Head coach Dan Campbell reflected upon the way the Lions can try and help show respect for Oxford and help the survivors.

“Look, I know us as the players, the organization, everybody just as a starting point, we’re going to have t-shirts, we’ve got hats made, we’re going to have decals on the back of the helmets,” Campbell said Friday. “We’ll have a moment of silence before the game certainly, but those guys are on our minds. We want to represent them on Sunday. I know there will be a group of those students and kids and people that have been affected that will be watching this game. Right now, that’s the best way to help them.”

Oxford High School’s head football coach is former NFL fullback Zach Line, who was on the New Orleans Saints while Campbell and others in Detroit were coaching for that team. Campbell indicated he reached out to his former player.

“I did. Well, it was basically phone tag is what we did,” Campbell stated. “I shared with him the same thoughts that was just that I was thinking about all of the families, we all were, and prayers and thinking about him. It’s tough. There’s no other way to put it. He said it, ‘This is a tough ordeal. This is a tough thing we’re going through right now.’ Rightly so.”