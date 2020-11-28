Lions hold tryout for free agent OL Evan Brown

The Detroit Lions held an official tryout on Friday for free agent offensive lineman Evan Brown.

Brown played five games for the Cleveland Browns in 2020 before being let go after Week 8. The second-year lineman from SMU played exclusively on special teams. Brown was with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2019, playing a total of 38 snaps on the line.

He’s primarily a center but Brown can also play either guard position. He’s got good agility for a 302-pounder and has some special teams experience with all three of his prior NFL stops.