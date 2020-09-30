Lions hold tryout for 3 players including QB Kyle Lauletta

There were three extra football players in Allen Park on Tuesday as the Detroit Lions auditioned three street free agents.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta and two wide receivers, Gary Jennings and Damion Willis, tried out for the Lions. Lauletta was a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Richmond. He played extensively against Detroit in the two teams’ joint practices and preseason game that summer. He was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Jennings is another fourth-round pick who didn’t work out. The Seattle Seahawks bailed on their 2019 fourth-rounder midway through his rookie season. Jennings, a speedy former QB, has also been with the Miami Dolphins.

Willis is the only tryout who has played in an actual game. He started three games for the Bengals as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He spent the summer with the Cleveland Browns before being waived.

None of the players have been signed as of Wednesday morning.