Lions hold player-run practice with no coaches

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field at the team’s facility in Allen Park on Monday, but this was no typical practice session.

Head coach Dan Campbell and his assistants turned the practice over to the players themselves. Campbell himself stood and observed but did little other than just watching. Assistant coaches from Duce Staley to Aubrey Pleasant did not venture to the field. Players handled everything.

It was a shorter practice session by design, something Campbell noted prior to the unusual session. The Lions will have a fully-padded practice on Tuesday night that promises to be intense, and Campbell continued his strategy of alternating light and heavy practices.

“It’s going to be our last really good Detroit vs. Detroit practice we’re going to have for camp,” Campbell said of Tuesday night’s pending session.

The coaches still had some influence, of course. Quarterback Tim Boyle noted after practice that the first series of play calls were scripted by the staff before taking the field. Still, it’s an unconventional show of leadership by Campbell, one that reinforces his trust and respect for the players.

