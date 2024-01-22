Advertisement
Lions hold off Bucs, set up NFC championship game vs. 49ers

Yahoo Sports Staff
The Detroit Lions are one win away from playing in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
The Detroit Lions are going to San Francisco.

Detroit built a late two-touchdown lead, then held off a late Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally with an interception of Baker Mayfield to secure a 31-23 win in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. The Lions advance to face the 49ers on the road next week with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Jared Goff threw for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in the victory, while Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds added touchdowns on the ground for Detroit. Tampa Bay's season is over after a surprise run to the second weekend of the NFL postseason.

  • Jason Owens

    And that's it. The Lions end the game in victory formation for a 31-23 win. Lions vs. 49ers in San Francisco next week for a trip to the Super Bowl.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucs force a punt and get the ball back. But Baker Mayfield throws an interception with 1:35 remaining, and the game's all but over. Derrick Barnes with the game-sealing pick. Tampa Bay only has one timeout remaining. Detroit is headed to San Francisco for the NFC championship game.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucs rolled the dice on the 2-point play, which is the right call. It gives them a better chance to win. But the variance and downside of a failed conversion is tough to swallow when it happens, especially in a playoff game.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucs answer back. Again with Mike Evans. Mayfield hits Evans in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. But a two-point conversion fails, and the Lions lead 31-23 with 4:37 remaining.

  • Jason Owens

    Amon-Ra St. Brown does it again. He hauls in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff on the right side of the end zone. Lions take a 31-17 lead midway through the fourth, and the Bucs are in trouble.

  • Jason Owens

    The Lions are driving again after forcing a Bucs punt.

    Amon-Ra St. Brown with a big third-down conversion:

  • Jason Owens

    Detroit answers back with a quick-strike score. Jahmyr Gibbs caps a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. 24-17 Lions early in the fourth.

  • Jason Owens

    And we're tied up. Baker Mayfield finds Rachaad White on a screen pass on third down for a 12-yard touchdown. 17-17 with the fourth quarter approaching.

  • Jason Owens

    What a play by Baker Mayfield. Stands up to a would-be sack, then delivers a first-down dart.

  • Jason Owens

    If you were wondering where Craig Reynolds came from, you weren't the only one:

  • Jason Owens

    Lions go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Because, of course they do. Backup running back Craig Reynolds punches it in for a 17-10 Lions lead. 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucs lost four yards on their ensuing possession and punted back to the Lions.

  • Jason Owens

    Lions punt after going three-and-out. Bucs take over with good field position at their own 40.

  • Jason Owens

    The Lions will play the rest of the way without former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Johnson. Center Frank Ragnow's back out there after an injury scare in the first half.

  • Jason Owens

    Aidan Hutchinson with a big sack. Gets to Baker Mayfield on third down to knock the Bucs out of field-goal range. Right tackle Luke Goedeke simply didn't block Hutchinson. Bucs punt after driving to the Detroit 38.

  • Jason Owens

    Tampa Bay's off to a good start in. First down pass on the first play of the half on a big possession.

  • Jason Owens

    Bucs will have the ball to start the second half. Mike Evans has four catches for 97 yards after a pair of big plays to set up Tampa Bay's game-tying touchdown before halftime.

  • Jason Owens

    Sensational drive by Tampa Bay. 92 yards in 1:13 to tie the game at the half. What a momentum swing.

  • Jason Owens

    Cade Otton breaks free in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown catch from Baker Mayfield. Bucs tie it up at 10-10 just before halftime.

  • Jason Owens

    Mike Evans again. This time with a sensational 29-yard catch on a dime from Baker Mayfield. Bucs have first-and-goal with 19 seconds left in the half.

  • Jason Owens

    Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans, and the Bucs are now in field-goal range.

  • Jason Owens

    Baker Mayfield scrambles 14 yards for a first down, and the Bucs are driving, looking to add points in the final minute of the half.

  • Jason Owens

    Lions are punting with 1:35 left in the half. Ragnow's on the sideline bench with his teammates after a quick meeting with trainers. Hopefully is OK.

  • Jason Owens

    Frank Ragnow is down on the field clutching his knee. Tense moment for the Lions and their All-Pro center.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucs play it safe again on fourth down. Opt to attempt a 50-yard field goal on fourth-and-5. Chase Mclaughlin's kick hits the upright, and the Lions take over on downs leading, 10-3.

  • Jason Owens

    Rare mistake from Amon-Ra St. Brown. He drops a would be first-down ball on third-and-10, leading to a Lions punt. Lions lead 10-3, midway through the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Sam LaPorta with another nice gain to pick up a Lions first down. Five catches for 46 yards midway through the second quarter. Looking strong just two weeks after suffering a knee injury.

  • Jason Owens

    Offensive pass interference on Cade Otton on a pick play put the Bucks in third-and-15. The Bucs failed to convert after a third-down play picked up 14 yards. Bucs punted rather than go for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34.

    Conservative play that limits the risk of giving the ball to the Lions in field goal range. Detroit will start at its own 20 and a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    We've got a touchdown. Jared Goff finds Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone from nine yards. 10-3 Lions early in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    We're into the second quarter now. The Lions are driving in a 3-3 game.

    A contender for most impactful play of this 3-3 game thus far:

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucs respond with a 43-yard field goal of their own, and we've got a tie game in Detroit.

    Also, this:

  • Ryan Young

    The Lions got all the way down inside the 10, but their drive stalled out. They settled for a field goal off of the interception, and now hold a 3-0 lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Mike Evans tipped this pass high, and the Lions get the ball back after a huge interception from CJ Gardner-Johnson.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucs force a punt right away, and will now take over less than a minute into the game. Let's see what Baker Mayfield can do here.

  • Ryan Young

    Detroit is ready, and the game is underway at Ford Field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NBC's intro of Lions-Bucs was a battle of chips on shoulders: All of Detroit vs. Baker Mayfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Lions sound ready to play. Well, at least Penei Sewell is.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    In case you wanted a weather update from Detroit, our Dan Wetzel has you covered:

