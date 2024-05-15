Lions hire two highly regarded evaluators into the scouting department

There’s a lot of moving parts during the NFL offseason. As we know, players get traded, released and sign with new teams. Coaches go through the coaching carousel of being coordinators to head coaches.

The same happens in the scouting departments of each team. Around this time of the year, there’s a lot of moving parts in each scouting department. Some scouts change teams, and others become directors. With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview, there’s been a lot of movement for many scouts across the league.

Two highly regarded evaluators, Tom Roth (formerly an area scout w/the #Titans) & Dwayne Joseph (formerly pro dir of the #Raiders), are headed to the #Lions. We have not yet confirmed their jobs/titles yet. Roth has worked for #Bills as well; Joseph w/#Eagles, #Bears, #Dolphins. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 14, 2024

The Detroit Lions have recently made some waves in the scouting world. According to Neil Stratton, the Lions have added scouts Tom Roth and Dwayne Joseph. It’s unclear what roles they’ll have but regardless, they’re great additions for the Lions.

During his career, Tom Roth had spent 14 years as a college scout for the Bills. Over the last six years, he’s been with the Tennessee Titans. With the Titans, Roth was an area scout.

Tom Telesco believes he has three future NFL general managers on his staff with JoJo Wooden, Champ Kelly and Dwayne Joseph.#Raiders pic.twitter.com/JXMljc5ZBz — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) February 27, 2024

As for Dwayne Joseph, he’s been around various scouting departments since 1998. He’s spent time with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders. In those scouting departments, he’s held multiple roles from Regional Scout, Director of Pro Personnel, Assistant Director of College Scouting and other roles. Most recently, Joseph was the Director of Pro Scouting for the Las Vegas Raiders.

