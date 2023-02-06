Lions hire Scottie Montgomery as new RBs coach and assistant head coach

The Detroit Lions have hired Scottie Montgomery to be the team’s new assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Montogmery comes to the Lions from the Indianapolis Colts, where he had been the RB coach for the last two seasons. Montgomery has a broader coaching history that includes a stint as the head coach at Duke University and with several teams as a wide receivers coach. He was a wide receiver for some NFL teams in the early 2000s.

Montgomery replaces Duce Staley, who held both titles under head coach Dan Campbell in 2021-2022. Staley left to join the new coaching staff with the Carolina Panthers.

During his time with the Colts, Montgomery helped develop Jonathan Taylor into the NFL’s leading rusher in 2021.

