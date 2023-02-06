Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery as assistant head coach/running backs coach

The Lions have filled a key opening on head coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are hiring Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach. Montgomery spent the last couple of seasons as the running backs coach of the Colts.

His only previous NFL experience came as the Steelers wide receivers coach from 2010 to 2012. He has been an offensive coordinator at Duke and Maryland and he was the head coach of East Carolina for three seasons.

Montgomery will take over the roles previously filled by Duce Staley in Detroit. Staley is moving on to a job on Frank Reich’s first Panthers staff.

